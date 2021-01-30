‘Sensational’, ‘You were immense’ – These Reading fans heap praise on 22-y/o after significant win

Reading picked up a crucial three points as they beat promotion rivals Bournemouth 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium last night.

Whilst it was all about the result, the most pleasing aspect for Veljko Paunović will have been the performance of his team. They were outstanding from the first whistle, and deservedly held a three-goal lead at the break.

A key reason for the Royals’ dominance was the display of Tom McIntyre.

Not only was the centre-back shining defensively by keeping a very talented Bournemouth attack quiet, but he also popped up with the crucial second goal.

That capped off a fine night for the 22-year-old, who took to Twitter to reveal his delight after he was named as man of the match.

As you would expect, the support were very pleased with McIntyre’s contribution, and the overall showing from the team. Here we look at some of the reaction to the defender from social media…

Thoroughly deserved – you were immense tonight – well done — mike pope (@urzmikep) January 30, 2021

Awesome and what an inspiration for all the lads. Well done Tom 👍 — Martin R21 (@MartinR21again) January 30, 2021

Sensational game Tom, we love seeing a true fan playing for the club. And playing so well at both ends of the pitch. Urzz — Mark Bradford (@bradford_mark) January 30, 2021

You’ve been brilliant this season – well deserved 👊🏻 — Harry Phillips (@Harryphillips1) January 30, 2021

Just brilliant 👏👏👏 — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) January 29, 2021

You’re smashing it Tom. Love your post match interview on Sky. Passion 👍🏻 — Elm Park Royals (@ElmParkRoyals) January 29, 2021