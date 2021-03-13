A number of Nottingham Forest fans have been heaping praise on winger Sammy Ameobi following his vital impact during the Red’s 1-1 draw against Reading at the City Ground on Saturday.

Forest headed into the game against their promotion-chasing opponents looking to get back to winning ways after going three matches without a win in the Championship. Chris Hughton’s side were not able to do that despite some promising moments in the second half with them eventually not being able to hold on to their 1-0 lead.

One player who was instrumental for them was Ameobi, with the 28-year-old managing to be a key threat going forwards especially in the second half on his return to the side. He was also able to produce the game’s outstanding moment of quality with an excellent run to beat Omar Richards and set up the opening goal for the Reds in the second period.

Ameobi managed to make two key passes including the assist for the Red’s goal and had 72 touches of the ball. The winger also completed four successful dribbles and four efforts on goal in total (Sofascore). It was a performance that showed that he should now be back in the side for the next few matches after he has been left out of the side of late

Many Nottingham Forest fans have were quick to heap praise on the winger following his impact against Reading. Some were suggesting that he is one of their most influential performers in terms of providing some attacking threat.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Every time Ameobi starts we've always got an attacking threat. Superb! #NFFC — Forest All Over Podcast (@NFFCallover) March 13, 2021

Bayern Munich keeping a close eye on soon to be out of contract Sammy Ameobi after that duel with Omar Richards. #NFFC — Chris Kearney (@AnalyticsForest) March 13, 2021

Great work by Ameobi #nffc — Andrew (@andybutts1964) March 13, 2021

We can criticise Ameobi as much as we like but that's what he gives #nffc, if he or we don't know what his legs are doing you just know the opposition don't either. — Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) March 13, 2021

Sensational from Ameobi, that's what he's capable of, get in! #NFFC — Daniel (@dan_nbry) March 13, 2021

You’ve got to give Ameobi a lot of credit. He’s erratic and can be frustrating but he’s responsible for the majority of the magic we’ve produced in the last year. 💪🏻 #nffc without him it doesn’t bear thinking about. — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) March 13, 2021

Ameobi back in the team with a bang today! #NFFC — Andy Adwick (@adwick84) March 13, 2021