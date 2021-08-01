Birmingham City
‘Sensational’, ‘We’re winning the league’ – Many West Brom fans react to recent events
Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s resounding 4-0 win over their local rivals Birmingham City on Saturday.
The Baggies were in complete control for much of the game and saw off the Blues at St Andrew’s thanks to goals from Grady Diangana, Matt Clarke, Karlan Grant and Rayhaan Tulloch.
It in turn meant that Valerien Ismael’s men wrapped up their pre-season schedule in style and in the process put in a performance that was perfect preparation for their first Sky Bet Championship game of the season next Friday as they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth.
Naturally the result on the blue side of the Midlands was lapped up by the West Brom faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the match.
Quiz: What was the score the last time West Brom played at each of these 24 stadiums?
Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.
Brilliant win pic.twitter.com/DWesoqyDks
— Wba Ollie (@WbaOllie) July 31, 2021
— Michael (@mikey8874) July 31, 2021
Class performance what an away day that was
— WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) July 31, 2021
— reece (@reeceajb16) July 31, 2021
— Harry (@WarryWba) July 31, 2021
Well done lads that front 3 is going to be so deadly this season grant looks sharp and the 2 full backs providing excellent service bring on Bournemouth 🔵⚪️👏
— Danny Williams (@Dannywba1989) July 31, 2021
A good run out you baggies,real stuff next time up,but a good pre-season,love to read and see the baggies playing with a purpose,enjoyed this,usa baggie outta here.
— kevin horton (@hortonkevin) July 31, 2021
Up the boys
— Rob Paddock (@RobPaddock16) July 31, 2021
As was said on here after all the other friendly “don’t get carried away, friendlies mean nothing” well same goes today, a couple of quality signings needed now, especially an out and out striker.
— simon cooper 💙 (@sicoop01) July 31, 2021
Easy as you like up the baggies💙🤍
— Rhys 24x 🏴 (@WBA_Rhys) July 31, 2021
Quality performance 💙🤍
— Jack (@ftblJackv2) July 31, 2021
Announce unbeaten league title adminho
— 🏴 (@WbaNathan_) July 31, 2021
We’re winning the league
— j o e (itk) (@ftbl_joey) July 31, 2021
Sensational lads 💙🤍
— OWO4 (@BigAjayi) July 31, 2021
Nice workout 👏
— Stevo Walton (@Stevotop) July 31, 2021