‘Sensational’, ‘We’re winning the league’ – Many West Brom fans react to recent events

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s resounding 4-0 win over their local rivals Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Baggies were in complete control for much of the game and saw off the Blues at St Andrew’s thanks to goals from Grady Diangana, Matt Clarke, Karlan Grant and Rayhaan Tulloch.

It in turn meant that Valerien Ismael’s men wrapped up their pre-season schedule in style and in the process put in a performance that was perfect preparation for their first Sky Bet Championship game of the season next Friday as they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth.

Naturally the result on the blue side of the Midlands was lapped up by the West Brom faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the match.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Class performance what an away day that was — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) July 31, 2021

Well done lads that front 3 is going to be so deadly this season grant looks sharp and the 2 full backs providing excellent service bring on Bournemouth 🔵⚪️👏 — Danny Williams (@Dannywba1989) July 31, 2021

A good run out you baggies,real stuff next time up,but a good pre-season,love to read and see the baggies playing with a purpose,enjoyed this,usa baggie outta here. — kevin horton (@hortonkevin) July 31, 2021

Up the boys — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddock16) July 31, 2021

As was said on here after all the other friendly “don’t get carried away, friendlies mean nothing” well same goes today, a couple of quality signings needed now, especially an out and out striker. — simon cooper 💙 (@sicoop01) July 31, 2021

Easy as you like up the baggies💙🤍 — Rhys 24x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBA_Rhys) July 31, 2021

Quality performance 💙🤍 — Jack (@ftblJackv2) July 31, 2021

Announce unbeaten league title adminho — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WbaNathan_) July 31, 2021

We’re winning the league — j o e (itk) (@ftbl_joey) July 31, 2021

Sensational lads 💙🤍 — OWO4 (@BigAjayi) July 31, 2021

Nice workout 👏 — Stevo Walton (@Stevotop) July 31, 2021