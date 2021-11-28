Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Sensational’, ‘Unreal’ – These Sheffield United fans heap praise on 21-y/o after Bristol City win

Published

12 mins ago

on

Paul Heckingbottom won his first game in charge of Sheffield United as their permanent manager after a 2-0 success over Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp in either half saw the Blades pick up a pretty comfortable win and one that was fully merited on the balance of play.

Whilst he didn’t get on the scoresheet, one of the standout individuals again for the Yorkshire side was Morgan Gibbs-White.

The attacking midfielder has been hugely influential since joining from Wolves and he showed his class against the Robins, tormenting them with his ability to find space between the lines and his direct approach that saw him regularly take on his man.

The only negative for the 21-year-old was that he failed to take the chances that came his way, with Gibbs-White probably feeling he should’ve grabbed a couple of goals.

Nevertheless, it was still an excellent display from the England U21 international and here we look at the reaction to his performance from Twitter…


