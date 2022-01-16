‘Sensational today’, ‘My midfielder’ – Many Luton Town fans react as player stars against Bournemouth

In extremely dramatic circumstances at Kenilworth Road, Luton Town ran out as 3-2 winners over league leaders Bournemouth.

The Hatters were two goals up at the break, via an own goal and Allan Campbell’s brilliant strike.

However, a spirited fightback from the Cherries saw Emiliano Marcondes and Morgan Rogers both score and seemingly set up a tense finale for the Bedfordshire club.

But, it was the Hatters who were knocking on the door for a winner after Rogers’ 77th minute strike, and eventually Luton were rewarded for their late push.

After a period of sustained pressure in the 96th minute, Ryan Christie could only clear the ball as far as Kal Naismith, who chopped the ball past a Bournemouth defender, before firing into the bottom corner.

With Naismith grabbing the headlines, it was also a terrific performance from Campbell.

The Scotsman appears to be growing in confidence and influence each week for the Hatters, with his first goal for the club an indication of his continued development.

Campbell worked relentlessly in the centre of midfield and helped build attacking moves for the home side with intelligence and whilst displaying an excellent range of passing.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to the 23-year-old’s performance…

Brilliant strike mate. When you were put through I was screaming "hit it" because I thought you were shaping up to pass it to someone. When you unleashed that strike my head almost hit the roof of the main stand. Brilliant fight and passion in your performance. Well done lads. — daniel miller (@danielm79274552) January 16, 2022

Great shift mate! — Andy Gill (@andygill76) January 15, 2022

Scottish Pirlo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Luton Town Football Shirts 🎩 (@LTFCShirts) January 15, 2022

Absolutely brilliant today Allan. Hope the injury isn't too bad 🙏 — Kevin Harper (@kevshat) January 15, 2022

You’re a very good footballer — DoughnutDovee (@DoughnutDove) January 15, 2022

You and the whole team were magnificent Allan 👏👏 — Ⓜ️ike (@MikeJFanning) January 15, 2022

MY MIDFIELDER UNA — ً (@LTFC__) January 15, 2022

Sensational today fella. Rest up — 𝙋𝙆 (@Andy_Peacock) January 15, 2022

Superb all round performance from you too Al 👏🏻🤍🧡 — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍☕ (@GrantTheHatter) January 15, 2022