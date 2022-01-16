Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

‘Sensational today’, ‘My midfielder’ – Many Luton Town fans react as player stars against Bournemouth

Published

3 mins ago

on

In extremely dramatic circumstances at Kenilworth Road, Luton Town ran out as 3-2 winners over league leaders Bournemouth. 

The Hatters were two goals up at the break, via an own goal and Allan Campbell’s brilliant strike.

However, a spirited fightback from the Cherries saw Emiliano Marcondes and Morgan Rogers both score and seemingly set up a tense finale for the Bedfordshire club.

But, it was the Hatters who were knocking on the door for a winner after Rogers’ 77th minute strike, and eventually Luton were rewarded for their late push.

After a period of sustained pressure in the 96th minute, Ryan Christie could only clear the ball as far as Kal Naismith, who chopped the ball past a Bournemouth defender, before firing into the bottom corner.

With Naismith grabbing the headlines, it was also a terrific performance from Campbell.

The Scotsman appears to be growing in confidence and influence each week for the Hatters, with his first goal for the club an indication of his continued development.

Campbell worked relentlessly in the centre of midfield and helped build attacking moves for the home side with intelligence and whilst displaying an excellent range of passing.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to the 23-year-old’s performance…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

