‘Sensational’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving latest club reveal

3 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2020/21 season. 

The Owls have endured a frustrating season in the Championship under the management, as they finished 16th in the second tier standings.

Monk’s side had only won twice in their last 11 league matches, which topped off a disappointing campaign, where the Owls occupied a spot in the play-off positions earlier in the season.

The club took to social media to unveil the new kits ahead of next year’s campaign, in a season which the supporters will be hoping they can see improvement from their team.

The kit reveal sparked quite the reaction on social media, with a number of supporters praising the club for their efforts on the home kit in particular.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


