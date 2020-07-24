‘Sensational’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving latest club reveal

Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2020/21 season.

The Owls have endured a frustrating season in the Championship under the management, as they finished 16th in the second tier standings.

Monk’s side had only won twice in their last 11 league matches, which topped off a disappointing campaign, where the Owls occupied a spot in the play-off positions earlier in the season.

The club took to social media to unveil the new kits ahead of next year’s campaign, in a season which the supporters will be hoping they can see improvement from their team.

The kit reveal sparked quite the reaction on social media, with a number of supporters praising the club for their efforts on the home kit in particular.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Lovely stuff. Home kit sensational, away kit very good — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) July 24, 2020

Absolutely SPOT ON this, well done all! — Victoria Wood (@Victoria1867) July 24, 2020

Ok you killed it with the home kit 😍 — Sam (@SamRaw_) July 24, 2020

Best kits it League one these — PriceyOwl (@OwlPricey) July 24, 2020

Love home kit. Very traditional. Qway kit reminds me of the all black one from the 90s. Hopefully preform better in them then this year. Assuming they will be a small mortgage to buy again — Adam Cartwright (@adamc1986) July 24, 2020

Will moan about the stuff we get wrong, but this is excellent. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #swfc — Stevie Spence (@SteSpen5) July 24, 2020

Take my job loss cash for that away beauty — Tommy (@Tommyswfc) July 24, 2020

Nice and early lovely — JBH (@JBH_swfc) July 24, 2020

Just need a decent team now and we're sorted 😁👍 — mick swfc renshaw (@mickwolf1969) July 24, 2020

Best thing to come out of S6 for a while. Love the away kit. Nice tribute to big Jack. #swfc — david thacker (@aussieowl) July 24, 2020

Looks like it's faded in the wash, just like the team faded on the pitch. — Daryl Slinn (@darylslinn) July 24, 2020

They get better by the year, that away one is 😍 — Lee Turton (@LeeTurto) July 24, 2020

Awesome, that away kit is 😍 — Steve Barker (@SteveBarker144) July 24, 2020