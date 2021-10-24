‘Sensational’, Absolutely bossed it’ – Many Birmingham City wax lyrical over display from improving player v Swansea

A number of Birmingham City supporters have piled praise on Jordan Graham following his performance during the Blues’ much-needed 2-1 win against Swansea City.

Lee Bowyer’s side went into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways in the Championship for the first time since they beat Derby County 2-0 back at the start of September.

The Blues were also needing to show that they could start firing at the top end of the pitch again. Having endured a tough period over the last few weeks where they have found it tough to break teams down.

Birmingham were able to end their goal drought against Swansea and take all three points from the contest thanks to efforts from Troy Deeney and Riley McGree.

Another player who was crucial for them against Swansea was Graham.

The 26-year-old was making just his second start of the season for the Blues in the league and he was excellent in his performance at right-wing-back at both ends of the pitch.

Graham managed to produce four key passes and deliver six crosses into the box to show what he can bring to the table from a creative perspective.

While he also managed to make three tackles and one interception as he defended his side of the field very well throughout.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to suggest that Graham has made an excellent impression in the last two games and they are keen for him to retain his place in the team now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Graham was tidy today and Sanderson is another level. Not to mention Deeney finally showed up lol. Great win! #bcfc — Nathan (@nathang1988) October 23, 2021

Thoughts #bcfc – Deeneys got that Forssell/King clinical finishing – Not digging him out but rest Hogan, go 4-2-3-1. Have McGree in the 3 – Graham sensational cameo in the RB area. Brave tackles, great positioning. Wanna see him higher up as well. Think we can in 4-2-3-1. — Viva CB2 💥 (@vivacb2) October 23, 2021

Jordan Graham is a better RWB than Max Colin. Fact. #bcfc — jordi4 (@Jordan4mk2) October 23, 2021

Did a great job at right back for a winger — Billy Bond (@Bilybond) October 23, 2021

Also people probably won’t mention it. But huge props to Graham and Sanderson today. Absolutely bossed it. Graham was a brick wall on that right side today. #BCFC — J-Bloooooz (@J1875_) October 23, 2021

Graham and Sanderson are a breath of fresh air. #BCFC — Dan Tanner (@danieltanner) October 23, 2021