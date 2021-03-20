Senior Watford man suggests fresh Vicarage Road agreement is imminent

Watford midfielder Ken Sema has revealed that he is close to signing a new contract with the club.

Sema, who joined the Hornets from Swedish side Ostersunds back in 2018, has around two-and-a-half years left on his current deal with the club, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2022/23 season.

But despite having plenty of time left on his current deal with the club, it still seems as though Sema could still be set to pen to paper on a new agreement with the Hornets, something that the 27-year-old has confirmed he has held talks about.

Speaking to Football Skanalen in his native Sweden about the prospect of a new deal at Watford, Sema said: “Yes, we talk about it, and it fees like it’s close now. It feels good, and we’ll see when it becomes official. I have been here a while now, and it feels good.”

Indeed, it seems Sema is more than happy about the prospect of a longer-term stay with Watford, with the midfielder going on to claim: “I do not see that it should not be a good step for me (an extension) as I feel good in the team and the city. There’s not much to complain about, to be honest.”

The Verdict

This does look like it ought to be something of a boost for Watford going forward.

Since returning from a loan spell with Udinese last summer, Sema has been a more than useful player for the Hornets, playing an important role in their push for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

As a result, you can certainly understand why Watford would be keen to secure him to a new contract, and it is encouraging to see that Sema wants to do that too.

Indeed, it does seem as though this is a smart thing for Watford to do, since they are securing their asset before it gets to the point where they risk losing him for very little, or even nothing, because of his contract situation further down the line.