Senior Watford man suggests fresh Vicarage Road agreement is imminent
Watford midfielder Ken Sema has revealed that he is close to signing a new contract with the club.
Sema, who joined the Hornets from Swedish side Ostersunds back in 2018, has around two-and-a-half years left on his current deal with the club, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2022/23 season.
But despite having plenty of time left on his current deal with the club, it still seems as though Sema could still be set to pen to paper on a new agreement with the Hornets, something that the 27-year-old has confirmed he has held talks about.
Speaking to Football Skanalen in his native Sweden about the prospect of a new deal at Watford, Sema said: “Yes, we talk about it, and it fees like it’s close now. It feels good, and we’ll see when it becomes official. I have been here a while now, and it feels good.”
Indeed, it seems Sema is more than happy about the prospect of a longer-term stay with Watford, with the midfielder going on to claim: “I do not see that it should not be a good step for me (an extension) as I feel good in the team and the city. There’s not much to complain about, to be honest.”