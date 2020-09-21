Senior Watford figure confirms interest in defender

Watford sporting director, Cristiano Giaretta, has confirmed that the Hornets are interested in signing defender William Troost-Ekong with him currently at Udinese, via All Nigeria Soccer.

The Hornets are just outside of the top six places at the moment in the Championship table with them winning one and drawing one at this early stage of the campaign.

The men from Vicarage Road will be looking to build on that in the coming weeks, then, and it sounds as though they are not quite done yet in terms of the transfer window.

Many have marvelled at the size of their squad going into the new season but there seems a chance that some could leave and some, indeed, could still arrive.

It appears that Nigeria international Troost-Ekong is of interest to the Hornets, too, with Giaretta revealing:

“We are speaking with him (Troost-Ekong), but there are other choices. He is a target. Watford and Udinese are the same (club,) we will see.”

The Verdict

Watford have some good players and a good squad at the moment but plenty could still change in the final weeks of this transfer window.

The men from Vicarage Road have had a decent start to the campaign but it is still early days and if they feel Troost-Ekong can improve them further then they should have a look at him.

Actually getting him, though, is another thing altogether.