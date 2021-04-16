Senior trio ruled out of Huddersfield Town’s trip to Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town will be without Alex Pritchard, Alex Vallejo and Yaya Sanogo this weekend when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, but Josh Koroma will be amongst the travelling party.

Pritchard has picked up a knock in a recent B Team fixture, which means he will be the only member of the squad that was named against Bournemouth on Tuesday night that misses the trip to the East Midlands.

He joins Vallejo on the sidelines as the Spanish midfielder continues to recover from concussion, whilst Sanogo misses out again due to a cut in his foot.

Town head coach, Carlos Corberan, revealed this afternoon: “Pritchard was playing some minutes with the B Team and he picked up an injury, which is why he cannot be with the team. He’s the only player that will be moving out of the team (from Tuesday night).

“Alex Vallejo continues with the same injury after the concussion; we don’t have confirmation from the medical staff to bring him with the team.

“Sanogo is also not going to be with the team, but we expect to have him back within the next week. It’s a pity he couldn’t arrive on time for this game, but it isn’t a long-term injury, which is the most important thing.”

Despite the loss of that senior trio of players, Corberan was able to provide a positive update on Koroma, who is back in contention for the first time since December.

Koroma stepped up his return from a hamstring injury earlier this week by playing in the B Team, with Corberan now able to call on the forward once more.

Corberan continued: “It was very positive (for him to play B Team), he was out for a long time. We know how important he was at the beginning for the season.

“We have the option to consider him for the last part of the season, his recovery has been very professional and he’s got the chance to play some minutes.

“He’s going to travel with the team.”

Alongside the boost of having his six-goal forward back, Corberan revealed that Pipa is in a ‘better condition’ than he was in the week, with the Spanish full-back an unnamed substitute against Bournemouth as he nurses a groin problem.