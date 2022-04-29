Senior Swansea City player set for summer departure

Swansea City are set to release Korey Smith when his contract comes to an end this summer, according to a report from Wales Online.

The 31-year-old has featured regularly for the South Wales club ever since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, having previously played for Bristol City in a six-year stint.

A defensive midfielder, Smith played in 38 Championship matches last season and has appeared 34 times under Russell Martin with two games of the 2021-22 season to play.

Despite his experience and regular game-time though, Smith looks destined for the exit door at the Swansea.com Stadium this coming summer.

Even though he has appeared in most Championship matches this season, Smith has not started a league game for the Swans since a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on March 19.

And now Smith is set to have to find a new club in the next few months, with Swansea not opting to renew the two-year deal he penned in August 2020.

The Verdict

You know what you’re getting when Smith is on the pitch – a hard worker and someone who should bring you solidity in the middle of the park.

It appears though that Russell Martin wants to go in a different direction with his midfield though to compliment the likes of Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes.

Smith hasn’t let the Swans down at all in his time at the club, but at the end of the day he is getting no younger.

Experience in a squad is crucial though and you have to wonder if Martin will regret coming to the decision to let Smith depart – unless there’s a late change of heart.