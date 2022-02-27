Senior Sunderland trio lined up for summer moves

Sunderland could let winger Aiden Mceady, midfielder Lynden Gooch and goalkeeper Lee Burge leave the club at the end of this season, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Despite their excellent 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday, the Black Cats still face an uphill battle in the race for automatic promotion from League One, meaning they could once again be set for the lottery of the play-offs.

In the wake of that frustration and uncertainty of the season so far, it seems there could now be some rather significant changes at the Stadium of Light once the campaign comes to an end.

According to this latest update, Sunderland are now planning to let McGeady, Gooch and Burge all leave the club, as they look to reduce their wagee budget, regardless of whether they win promotion this season.

McGeady, who is now 35, has scored three goals and provided four assists in 14 league games this season, but hasn’t featured for several months due to injury.

Likewise, Burge has been restricted to just three league outings this season as a result of a heart problem, while Gooch has yet to score in his 27 league games during the campaign.

As things stand, all three players see their contracts with Sunderland expire this summer, so this suggests that new deals for the trio will not be forthcoming.

The Verdict

This does seem like it may be a sensible decision for Sunderland to make regarding this trio.

Although there can be no doubting his ability, McGeady is approaching the latter stages of his career, while Gooch has struggled to make much of an impact for the Black Cats this season.

Burge meanwhile, is another who has not always convinced between the posts, and has made errors that have proven costly in the past.

You do feel therefore, that Sunderland may well need to upgrade their squad with replacements for these three, regardless of whether they are looking to re-establish themselves in the Championship, or mount another League One promotion push.