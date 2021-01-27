Senior Sunderland man set to sign for EFL club

Shrewsbury Town are expected to win the race to sign Sunderland striker Will Grigg, according to Football Insider.

Reports circulated earlier this week that the former Wigan man was set for a move away from the Stadium of Light this month – with both MK Dons and Salford City also interested.

However, Football Insider believe that Grigg has agreed a deal with the Shrews that will see him move to New Meadow for the remainder of the campaign.

Grigg joined the Black Cats from Wigan just under two years ago, but has failed to establish himself as a regular at the Stadium of Light, and he still hasn’t scored this season.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sunderland and Newcastle?

1 of 15 Who has won more FA Cup finals? Newcastle Sunderland

The striker found the net just three times in all competitions last term – with his overall record a disappointing eight goals in 61 Sunderland appearances since his seven-figure move from the Latics.

Charlie Wyke’s impressive recent form has seen Grigg drop even further down the pecking order in the North East – with his most recent outing coming in the draw with AFC Wimbledon before Christmas.

The verdict

Whilst Grigg was a regular in the side during Lee Johnson’s opening few matches in charge, his lack of involvement in recent weeks suggests that the former Bristol City boss really doesn’t fancy him.

In that case, a loan move is a sensible choice for both parties, and although Sunderland and Shrewsbury have different aspirations this season, the fact Grigg hasn’t needed to drop into League One is a major positive for himself – especially with his international career in mind.

So, this is a deal that makes sense for all parties and hopefully his career can get back on track.