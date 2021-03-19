Senior Sheffield Wednesday player reveals how close he was to departing the club this season

Sheffield Wednesday Keiren Westwood has admitted that he wanted to depart the club in the summer after being dropped entirely by previous boss Garry Monk.

The Republic of Ireland international has been at Hillsborough since 2014 after joining from Sunderland, and was a regular starter in his first three seasons for the club.

But his first fall-out with a manager was in 2018 with Jos Luhukay, who never included Westwood in a squad during his time at the club but he was restored as number one by next boss Monk.

Issues crept up again though less than a year after Monk took charge – from November 2019 until the end of the 2019/20 season, Westwood didn’t play a game under Monk and it looked like his time at the Owls was over.

He wasn’t included initially in Wednesday’s 25-man squad to start the season, but once Monk was replaced by Tony Pulis in November, Westwood was given a recall and he is first-choice once again.

The oestracizing from Monk though almost caused Westwood to depart, and he’s revealed that there were chances for him to move on to greener pastures.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Hillsborough – But are they true?

1 of 19 Hillsborough was opened in the 1800s True False

“I was not involved at the start of the season and had a few opportunities to go,” Westwood admitted, per The Examiner.

“I wanted to leave in the summer.

“A few things couldn’t get sorted if I am honest.

“I was not involved or in the 25-man squad. I didn’t want to stay here and do nothing.”

The Verdict

Westwood has been frozen out by two different managers in his time at Wednesday, so you couldn’t blame him for seeking a departure in the summer.

But it was a blessing in disguise from a personal standpoint for him once Monk was given his marching orders, as it’s given the 36-year-old a new lease of life.

He may not be the Premier League-standard goalkeeper that he was a number of years ago, but he’s still got talent in his hands in his advancing playing years and he could still be around next season – regardless of what division Wednesday find themselves in.