The last week has been a painful one for Sheffield Wednesday, who hadn't lost in League One action since early October until they were downed by South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley last Tuesday.

Their unbeaten run in the third tier spanned 23 matches and they perhaps should have won against the Tykes after getting it back to 2-2, but two late goals from Michael Duff's side secured a victory to close the gap on the Owls in the promotion race.

And further misery was to come for Darren Moore's side on Sunday afternoon when the division's bottom side Forest Green Rovers inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday, meaning that Ipswich Town are just three points behind with the same amount of matches played.

In both of the losses, Moore has not had a substitute striker to call upon off the bench due to injuries, and usually there would be Callum Paterson to rely on as a potentially game-changing option.

Paterson has played 19 times in League One this season with three goals to his name, but just nine of those outings have come from the start of a match with the likes of Josh Windass and Michael Smith preferred ahead of him.

He quite clearly brings a physical presence to the side though, which is why when he went down with a hamstring injury against Plymouth Argyle nearly two months ago - a match in which he scored the winning goal in - it was a major blow.

The Scotland international will be hoping to be back for the final few games of the regular season, by which point Wednesday could still be battling it out for automatic promotion, but an even more significant point of Paterson's career is approaching.

On June 30, Paterson's contract will expire at Hillsborough and for now, his future is up in the air.

The club opened fresh contract talks in February in a bid to extend the 28-year-old's stay in Yorkshire, but with his lack of starts before he had to spend time on the sidelines, it would perhaps be wise of him to turn down Wednesday's advances.

Paterson is now in what many claim is the prime age of a player's career, and he should be aspiring to be more than being the go-to substitute for a League One club.

Of course, Wednesday could be in the Championship in 2023-24 and being a rotational option in the second tier is a bit better, but there were strong advances from his former club Hearts in January, who failed with transfer bids for his services.

Having started his professional career at Tynecastle, you could see why the appeal of a return to Edinburgh would suit Paterson - there's more chance of being a starting figure up-front for the club and manager Robbie Neilson seemed extremely keen to get a deal over the line in January.

There's perhaps unfinished business north of the border for Paterson and currently Hearts are in a good spot to be qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League next season, albeit they'd go into a qualifying round.

He'd be somewhat of a loss to Wednesday if he departed as he's good to bring off the bench and offers cover in a variety of positions, but Paterson needs to think about himself and perhaps go all-in when it comes to moving back to Hearts.