Senior QPR player departure confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the departure of defender Moses Odubajo after just one season as a Hoops player.

The 28-year-old arrived at Loftus Road last summer on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday, having been released by the Owls following a two-year stint at Hillsborough.

Despite past injury and fitness issues during his career – notably a two-year layoff whilst at Hull City due to a serious knee issue – Odubajo featured 33 times for the R’s this past season in all competitions.

Whilst featuring the majority of times in his favoured right wing-back position, Odubajo also covered on the left-hand side of the pitch for Mark Warburton as well, contributing with three assists.

Having only signed a one-year deal with QPR, Odubajo was not on the club’s released list come the end of the 2021-22 campaign, with the club confirming that discussions were ongoing regarding his future.

However, a deal could seemingly not be agreed, and Odubajo will now move on to pastures new ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Verdict

Odubajo didn’t have a great two years at Sheffield Wednesday, which is why he ended up being released last year, so to come back and perform very well for QPR is a big achievement.

He should have no shortage of offers this summer from the Championship, but it would be interesting to know why he hasn’t stayed on at the Hoops.

It could potentially be a case of Michael Beale, the R’s new head coach, wanting different options, but Odubajo could at least challenge someone else to be a starter next season.

That won’t be happening though, and now we await where the right-sided player ends up next – presumably in the second tier of English football.