Senior Portsmouth man attracting plenty of interest ahead of transfer window

Portsmouth striker John Marquis is attracting interest from MK Dons and Peterborough United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Danny Cowley has been named as the new Pompey chief and he is set to oversee a major overhaul at Fratton Park in the coming months.

And, one man who could secure a move away is Marquis, with Hampshire Live claiming that the Posh, MK Dons and an unnamed Scottish Premiership side are monitoring the 29-year-old, who scored 16 goals in 41 league games this season.

The update states that Pompey are not actively looking to sell the former Doncaster man in the window, but that doesn’t mean a sale won’t happen.

That’s because Cowley has already made it clear that he wants to bring in at least one new striker, which could impact Marquis’ game time, whilst the player is also entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club.

A move to Peterborough would surely appeal to Marquis, as they would be able to offer him Championship football following their promotion.

The verdict

If Marquis does depart, it’s a move that wouldn’t bother too many Portsmouth fans, because he is someone who divides opinion.

Despite that, he does have a good goal record, so it would still be a risk in letting him go as 16 goals is a respectable return for this season.

Pompey will have a decision to make if a suitable offer comes in, and ultimately, the club need to trust Cowley with this. If he is happy to let Marquis go, and he is backed with funds to get a replacement, it could work out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.