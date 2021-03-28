Senior player offers insight into Wayne Rooney’s methods at Derby County

Derby County’s David Marshall has praised Wayne Rooney for the job he has done, as he explained the high-intensity approach he demands from the team.

A poor run of form has left the East Midlands outfit looking nervously over their shoulder as they prepare for the final part of the campaign, but that shouldn’t take away from the fine job the Manchester United legend has done since taking over.

And, speaking to the Daily Record, Marshall gave an insight into what it’s like working under the rookie boss.

“As a player he was a winner and really aggressive – that’s the way he likes his teams to play. We’re very much on the front foot and we worry about ourselves rather than the opposition.

“He’s been great as it’s been difficult for him. We’ve been going through a transition with the ownership stuff, which broke down in January, and with Philip Cocu leaving as the manager in mid-season when Wayne was still playing. We should have enough quality there and this break came at a good time for us to get everybody back fit.”

Derby are just five points above the relegation zone with eight games to play, and there situation is complicated by the fact that Rotherham have four games in hand.

Rooney’s side are back in action against Luton at Pride Park on Friday.

Did these 20 things happen to Derby County in 2020?

1 of 20 Phillip Cocu was appointed as manager Yes No

The verdict

Whilst you don’t expect a player to criticise the manager, these comments seem genuine and suggest that Marshall and the players are enjoying life working under Rooney.

The recent run is a real worry, but as the keeper references, injuries haven’t helped at all.

Ultimately, Rooney has improved Derby since taking over, and his immediate focus will be on securing survival this season and then reshaping the squad in the summer transfer window.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.