Senior Nottingham Forest player secures surprise temporary exit

Nottingham Forest have done a transfer deal with their cross-Trent rivals Notts County, with Harry Arter joining the Vanarama National League side until May.

The 32-year-old was not named in Forest’s Championship squad following the conclusion of the January transfer window, meaning that he was only able to play under-23’s matches for the Reds.

And they have seemingly helped out their rivals, who now play three divisions below them, by letting them borrow Arter for the rest of the season, with the Magpies in a promotion battle to try and get back to the EFL.

Arter was signed by Forest in September 2020 on a three-year deal but after 13 appearances in the Championship he quickly fell out of favour with Chris Hughton at the City Ground.

The 19-cap Republic of Ireland international spent the first half of the current campaign with League One side Charlton Athletic on loan, but only appeared four times for the Addicks in the league before being sent back to Forest and he will now finish the season off with County.

The Verdict

This is a real surprise move – and not because of the two club involved.

County and Forest have done business before so it’s not a shock in that regard, but for Arter to drop down as far in the footballing pyramid as he is doing is interesting.

Even though he barely got a game for Charlton this season, Arter still has qualities that would make him a good third tier midfielder, so any National League club are getting quite a coup with him.

Arter clearly just wants to play football for the last couple of months of the season and it’s likely that this move will have not only surprised Forest fans but perhaps every single National League club.