Senior Nottingham Forest group pushed closer to the exit door as squad details revealed

A group of Nottingham Forest’s fringe players are training with academy manager Gary Brazil in a separate group away from the first-team, according to the Athletic.

Forest currently have 34 players on the first-team books, with the club bringing in 12 new players thus far this transfer window following the recent arrival of Nicholas Ioannou from APOEL.

Naturally, a number of players have fallen out of favour under Sabri Lamouchi, with a small group training away from the first-team.

Gary Brazil – who is Forest’s academy manager – has been tasked with coaching this small group known as the “Bomb Squad”, with potential departures on the horizon at the City Ground.

The group consists of the likes of Joao Carvalho, Albert Adomah, Gaetan Bong, Michael Hefele and Zach Clough, with Yuri Ribeiro and Tiago Silva also falling in and out of favour under Lamouchi.

Hefele hasn’t featured for Forest since the first day of January in 2019, whilst Clough hasn’t played a single game for the Reds in over two years.

Adomah, meanwhile, spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, so it remains to be seen whether these players remain at the club beyond the transfer window.

The Verdict

Departures are needed at the City Ground – it’s as simple as that.

To have 34 players on the books is obscene, and after making so many signings, Forest now need to trim the squad and get rid of players, and it looks as if the players in this “Bomb Squad” will be first to leave.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see any of these players depart before the transfer window closes.