Senior Middlesbrough player departs club

Middlesbrough attacker Sammy Ameobi has departed the club just one year into his two-year contract, according to TeessideLive.

The 30-year-old arrived under the management of Neil Warnock last summer, having been released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2020-21 season, and it marked a return following the winger’s brief loan spell during the 2012-13 season at Boro.

Ameobi endured a nightmare debut campaign though at the Riverside Stadium as he failed to make an appearance due to constant injury struggles.

The knee injury he picked up not long after arriving at Boro meant that he missed all of pre-season and following that, he struggled to recover from it and with Chris Wilder rebuilding his squad ahead of the 2022-23 Championship campaign, he has decided to let Ameobi go.

Considering he was under contract for another year though, Ameobi will have to be paid off by Middlesbrough to leave so he can try and find a new club ahead of the upcoming season.

The Verdict

It was unfortunate for Ameobi to pick up the issue he did so early into his Middlesbrough career, and that has meant supporters did not get to see him whatsoever.

Even if he did work his way back to fitness though, the 30-year-old would have found it tough to enter Wilder’s plans for the 2022-23 season.

His usage of wing-backs and no wingers means that he would have to adapt to a new position, and Ameobi is perhaps quite limited in the sense that his best asset is cutting in and firing shots with his left boot.

It could be a struggle though for Ameobi to find a new club because of his long-term injury, but someone will surely take a chance on him – even if it’s just a short-term deal.