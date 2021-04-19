Senior Luton Town figure slams Premier League six after Super League development

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet has hit out at the six Premier League clubs who want to be part of a new-look Super League.

The story has dominated European football since it broke on Sunday, with the so-called ‘big six’ looking to join Italian and Spanish sides as part of an alternative to the Champions League.

If that did happen though, the clubs would be kicked out of the Premier League, something which would have a massive impact on all of English football.

And, speaking to Luton Today, Hatters CEO Sweet made it clear that he, like most football fans, is firmly against the idea.

“It’s a despicable violation of everyone involved in the game and supporters of our national sport. I think it’s a chronic misjudgement, some real error of judgement in just pitching it right now.

“Football in England is tribal, communal and territorial. We won’t allow the fabric of our national sport to be torn apart by the commercial Americanisation by a handful of individuals for personal greed.”

Further talks are planned with the remaining 14 Premier League clubs tomorrow.

The verdict

This was a very passionate message from Sweet and it’s one that will resonate with football fans up and down the country.

The Super League idea is something that would have huge implications for the whole of European football and it seems a way of the rich getting richer.

So, it’s good to see a senior figure at a club speaking out in such a manner, and hopefully more follow suit in the coming days because this shouldn’t be allowed to happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.