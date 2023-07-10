Patrick Bamford is ‘ready to leave’ Leeds United this summer as Daniel Farke plans to reshape the squad ahead of the summer deadline.

Patrick Bamford could leave Leeds United

The 29-year-old striker was hugely influential for the Whites when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge. The Argentinian made Bamford his first-choice striker at Elland Road, and he was repaid with some outstanding performances.

After scoring 16 goals to help Leeds to promotion, Bamford scored 17 times in the top-flight as Bielsa’s side recorded a ninth placed finish in the Premier League.

Since then though, things have been tough for the player and the club. He has had several injury problems that have restricted his game time, and he managed just four goals as the Yorkshire side were relegated last season.

Therefore, like many players in the squad, there are doubts about the future of the former Middlesbrough man, and the Daily Mail has claimed that Bamford is ready to move on this summer.

“Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is evaluating his squad with the likes of Patrick Bamford ready to leave the club. Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca are also the subject of interest from several clubs. Farke is looking to bring in some players he knows well and some he has worked with in the past.”

How much would Patrick Bamford cost?

This would be the major issue surrounding Bamford’s departure, as it’s tough to see what he would be valued at by buying clubs. Plus, with the striker having signed a contract two years ago that will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, no deal will be straightforward.

With the player having signed that extension when he was performing well, you would imagine he is one of the top earners at the club, so will he get those wages elsewhere?

Similarly, there’s an unknown about what has changed in his deal following relegation. We know that several have been allowed to leave on loan, including Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente. So, if the same applied to Bamford, you would expect takers on a temporary basis.

If a transfer fee is required, you would think it could require a lot of negotiations, but Bamford is going to want to test himself at the highest level.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Of course, a lot is going to depend on what Farke wants to do with the squad, and you can be sure that he has been pleased to get down to work in the past week with the group.

Farke will be aware that departures are needed - as is always the case with any relegated club, and, like any new manager, he will have his own targets in mind. So, it’s set to be a hectic period for the Whites, and it could be a very new-look XI that lines up against Cardiff on the opening day.

It remains to be seen whether Bamford will be part of that, but if he does stick around and stay fit, he should have a lot to offer at this level.