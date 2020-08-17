Senior Leeds player tipped for for summer exit

Danny Mills has tipped Kiko Casilla to potentially look for a new club this summer transfer window and leave Leeds United, as quoted by Football Insider.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League this summer and will be looking to add to their side as much as they can in the transfer window.

Goalkeeper might have to be one area they look at adding, too, if Mills is right in his prediction that Casilla may look to move elsewhere.

It seems plausible that Illan Meslier is going to be the number one stopper at the club next season, or at least he’ll be challenging a new arrival, and Casilla, therefore, looks low on the pecking order.

For Mills, that means it could be time for the Spaniard to exit.

He said:

“He might find it difficult. He might want to go and be number one somewhere, and good luck to him.

“People might say that Meslier is very young, but Dean Henderson and Jordan Pickford were young when they got their chance. Goalkeepers aren’t under the same physical pressures that they once were. Teams aren’t putting balls into the box that often. It’s more about shot-stopping and distribution.”

The Verdict

You’d never be surprised to see him leave this summer.

With controversy surrounding him after a racial charge last season, too, it could be a good time for him to move away from Elland Road.

Indeed, at his age he will not to be settling as a number two at Leeds and if that is currently what he is looking at by staying at the club, a move may well be being sought by him and his representatives right now.

Let’s see what plays out.