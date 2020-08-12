Senior Leeds man set to seek exit this summer

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to push for an exit away from Elland Road this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Spanish goalkeeper had been number 1 at Leeds for a while but things changed after being found guilty of a racism charge.

Since, Illan Meslier has played in his place and has done well, with the more experienced Casilla failing to get his spot back in the side as Leeds won the title.

It’s thought now, then, that he is seeking a move back to Spain after being told that he will be number 2 goalkeeper at Elland Road next season in the Premier League, if he stays on at the club.

A player who has plenty of experience, particularly in his home land, it might be a wise time for him to head home after things obviously soured at the club.

The Verdict

It would be no surprise to see Casilla move on this summer window now.

He has clearly been told that he is not going to be number one at Elland Road this season coming in the Premier League and at his age it would make sense to go somewhere where he can keep playing.

He obviously knows La Liga well and that might well be the best move for him in this transfer window.