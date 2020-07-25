Senior Leeds figure reveals multi-million pound spending plans

Angus Kinnear has revealed that plans are already in place for Leeds United to spend several million pounds on getting Elland Road up to Premier League standard, as quoted by Leeds Live.

The Whites are heading back to the top flight after several years away and Whites fans are naturally excited about the prospect of seeing their side back in the Premier League.

Initially, it appears as though games will be played behind closed doors next season but the hope will be fans can be re-introduced quickly and Leeds are hoping to have Elland Road improved in time.

Kinnear said:

“There’s several million pounds worth of investment required to get it [Elland Road] up to Premier League standard.

“Those plans are in place.”

The Verdict

It’s a famous ground of the English game and it is good to hear that the Whites are planning on giving their home a bit of TLC before the start of the new season.

Of course, the works will surely continue throughout as Leeds look to reestablish themselves back in the top flight of the English game and the sooner they can get it up to Premier League standards the better.

Ultimately, the biggest clubs in England have either continually increased their capacities or moved to new grounds and that theme is what Leeds may want to look at in the future.