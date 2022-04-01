Senior international’s stance revealed as West Brom talks begin

West Bromwich Albion and defender Dara O’Shea have begun talks over a contract extension, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 23-year-old’s current deal was signed in January 2020 and expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but it seems he sees his future at The Hawthorns beyond that point.

The Athletic has revealed that the Republic of Ireland international has opened talks with Albion about a contract extension after recently changing his representation – moving from Quorum Sports to USM.

It is understood he is keen to pledge his long-term future to the West Midlands club, where he has been since 2015.

O’Shea began his career with Dublin-based club St. Kevins Boys before making the move to The Hawthorns as a teenager.

He established himself as a first team regular in the latter part of the 2019/20 campaign but has missed much of the current campaign due to injury.

Despite returning to fitness earlier this year, O’Shea has spent the past month on the bench but is clearly a player that Steve Bruce is fond of – with the Baggies boss describing him as “a future captain of this club”.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news from an Albion perspective.

He may be out of the side at the moment but O’Shea’s qualities have been clear to see over the past few seasons and that he is keen to commit his long-term future to the club is brilliant.

The 23-year-old is someone that could be a part of West Brom’s defensive line for years to come.

Supporters will be hoping that talks can progress quickly and the two parties can come to an agreement soon.

Getting a new deal wrapped up before the start of the summer window and all the speculation that will likely bring would be ideal.