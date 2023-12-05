Highlights Hull City's form has been inconsistent, but they have managed to stay in the top six of the Championship with 14 points in their last 10 matches.

The signing of Jaden Philogene has been a standout move by the club, with the winger scoring six goals and assisting five in 13 matches.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, despite having a promising reputation, has struggled to make an impact at Hull City and is expected to leave the club for more playing time in the upcoming transfer window.

Sitting in the top six of the Championship after 19 matches, life is currently good for Hull City under head coach Liam Rosenior.

Results have been inconsistent like a lot of second tier sides this season, but despite four defeats in their last 10 matches, the fact they have still picked up 14 points in that time has kept them in and around the top six.

Some ambitious recruitment and backing by owner Acun Ilicali has also helped, with the signing of Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene being a real standout - he has scored six and assisted five goals in 13 matches to make himself among the division's best wide players.

The likes of Liam Delap and Scott Twine have also proved to be good loan signings, but one issue that remains is that the Tigers squad remains pretty large for what it is.

Related £5m profit could still leave Hull City frustrated if 2024 Aston Villa deal goes through: View Jaden Philogene is enjoying a terrific season so far with Hull City, who may already be regretting allowing Aston Villa a buy-back clause in the deal.

A number of senior players have barely gotten any minutes in the Championship so far this season, including Harry Vaughan, Greg Docherty, Dogukan Sinik and also Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Sayyadmanesh was an exciting arrival in January 2022 - three years prior, The Guardian had named him one of the world's best young footballing talents and after a spell in Ukraine where he had scored nine times in 24 appearances for Zorya Luhansk, the Iranian headed to Hull on loan from Fenerbahce.

Even though Allahyar scored just the twice in 20 appearances in his half-season loan stint, Hull still committed to purchasing the forward last summer permanently for a reported €4.5 million.

Goals were therefore expected for that price-tag, but unfortunately he's failed to really deliver in a black and amber shirt.

What has gone wrong for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh at Hull City?

Sayyadmanesh had an injury nightmare in 2022-23 as very early on in the campaign he suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out of action for four months, and then just a few games after his return he suffered yet another setback with the same muscle in January 2023.

His game-time was restricted to 19 league outings, with two goals and two assists notched, and despite ending last season in Rosenior's starting 11, he has gone unfancied during the current campaign, managing just three cameo Championship outings off the bench.

And according to HullLive, there is an expectation that during the upcoming January transfer window, the 22-year-old attacker will be departing the MKM Stadium for more game-time.

The Iranian finds himself down the pecking order in a number of different positions when everyone is fully fit, and the report also claims that he was close to departing over the summer and there was interest from the MLS, but a move in the end did not materialise.

How long does Allahyar Sayyadmanesh have left on his Hull City contract?

What could prove to be a stumbling block for some clubs though is the length of contract that Sayyadmanesh is currently on at City.

When signing his full-time deal with the club, Allahyar penned a four-year deal until the summer of 2026, but Hull also hold a club option to extend it by an extra year.

Right now though, Sayyadmanesh will have two-and-a-half years remaining when the January transfer window opens, and it remains to be seen if anyone stumps up the cash required to take him away from Hull - a loan deal until the summer though may be more suitable for any interested parties.