Jordan Rhodes hasn't exactly had the perfect second stint at Huddersfield Town, and it could soon be coming to an end.

The striker first joined the Terriers back in 2009 from Ipswich Town at a time where they were languishing in the third tier of English football, but the £350,000 fee ended up being money well spent.

Rhodes played in League One for three seasons for Town and scored 85 goals in 146 matches in that time in all competitions, proving himself as one of the EFL's leading marksmans despite not plying his trade in the Championship.

Not long after he helped Huddersfield to promotion to that level though in 2012, Rhodes was sold on to Blackburn Rovers for a club-record £8 million figure, and for the next nine years he'd play for various clubs at Premier League and second tier level with varying degrees of success.

In 2021 however after his time at Sheffield Wednesday came to an end, Rhodes returned to the place he found most of his success at the John Smith's Stadium, penning a three-year deal with Town.

Just two years into that though and it appears that the 33-year-old could be departing before his contract expires next summer.

It has been speculated for some time that Rhodes may not be a part of Neil Warnock's plans for next season, and according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, he is a step closer to a departure as Warnock left the veteran forward out of his pre-season training camp squad in which they have travelled to the South West of England.

However, Rhodes could end up just seeing out his contract until next summer as per Nixon, he will only move on if he finds a move for himself that suits him to the ground.

How did Jordan Rhodes perform for Huddersfield Town last season?

Scoring just four times in all competitions in his first campaign back at Huddersfield, Rhodes was in and out of the starting line-up last season in the first half of it under Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham.

When Warnock returned to manage Town though in February, Rhodes barely got a look in in the final few months of the campaign, often being on the bench as an unused substitute or not even being in his squad.

He played just four times for Warnock and just one of those was from the start, which came in the final match of the season against Reading, and when it was all said and done, Rhodes finished the season with six goals in 35 appearances.

What next for Jordan Rhodes?

With Rhodes looking to not be in Warnock's plans, the best course of action would of course be for him to move on.

Given that he's probably on a tidy wage though, it's unlikely that he will be wanting to give that up for the next 12 months, so it would not be a shock if a loan move was facilitated where a club pays a portion of his salary for the season.

Perhaps another Championship club could give Rhodes a new lease of life in his mid-30's, but a drop down into League One could be a better move for the striker for more game-time.