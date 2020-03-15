Senior Huddersfield Town figure offers insight into plans as club battle for Championship safety

Huddersfield Town chief executive Mark Devlin has revealed that the Terriers are planning budgets in preparation for both being in the Championship and in League One next term.

The Yorkshire outfit have managed to overcome a very challenging start this season, with Danny Cowley taking over as the club’s permanent manager and helping to provide some greater stability on and off the field.

That has enabled Huddersfield to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and given themselves a real platform to ensure they manage to survive this campaign, with Cowley’s side currently sitting in 18th place three points clear of the bottom three, ahead of the when and if the campaign can resume.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Devlin suggested that Huddersfield are still planning for what they would do with their budget if they were to be relegated, while also having plans in place were Cowley’s side to complete the job and ensure survival.

“We believe we will be because we have the quality of players to ensure we have a good end to the season. But it would be naive and it would be remiss of us – both myself and the board – if we didn’t have two financial models in place.

“It’s just what good management is all about, so we are looking at both scenarios. We have to, but we hope that we just bin the League One option as soon as possible.”

The verdict

It is understandable that Huddersfield are preparing for the potential financial ramifications of them suffering a second successive relegation, which would undoubtedly cause a lot of issues on and off the field that would need to be addressed straight away.

However, they are managing to show encouraging signs that they will be able to survive in the Championship and the Terriers under Cowley have become capable of achieving the consistent levels of results needed to keep themselves clear of the drop zone.

Cowley will be hopeful that he can guide the club to safety, and that if he does he is given the right financial tools to build a side which could be capable of competing at the top of the division next season.

For now though, Huddersfield will be needing to plan for every eventuality, so it’s a sensible stance from the club.