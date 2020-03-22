Senior Huddersfield Town figure delivers clear message over the club’s summer transfer ambitions

Huddersfield Town’s outgoing head of football operations David Webb has suggested that the Terriers will continue to maintain a sensible approach to their transfer business in the summer, with the club hoping to build a side that can challenge for promotion next term.

The Terriers have managed to stabilise themselves on the field during the course of the campaign, with Danny Cowley having come into the club and helped to move them out of the relegation zone, after a slow start to the season left them in danger of suffering a second successive relegation.

Huddersfield adopted a sensible approach to their January transfer business, with the Terriers bringing in some smart loan additions in the shape of Emile Smith Rowe, Andy King, Jonas Lossl and Chris Willock, as well as the permanent signings of Harry Toffolo and Richard Stearman, which has given them a platform to ensure they avoid the drop to League One.

Speaking to the nationale.ae, via Yorkshire Live, Webb suggested that the Terriers would be needing to take on the same approach to their transfer business in the summer, and he also believes that the club can be successful on the field next term by sticking to their current way of doing things.

He said: “They (the Cowley’s) weren’t going to go on a suicide mission of using parachute payments to try and force their way back up, which can end in disaster for a lot of clubs with financial chaos.

“It was one of the things that attracted me to the club.

“There wouldn’t be a painful situation where we needed a mass exit. We could do it gradually, over time, to make significant changes but over a one- or two-year period rather than ‘we need to get everyone out in January

“The Championship is so variable. It is not like the Premier League where you have leagues within leagues. We would like to think that we can be really competitive next year. That is our aim.”

The verdict

This has of course been a very challenging campaign on and off the field for the Terriers who have been having to deal with the implications of their relegation from the Premier League, which has involved some inevitable re-balancing of the books for the Terriers.

It did appear during the first few months of the campaign that the club’s ability to adapt to the Championship was going to take a long period, but Cowley has managed to both help improve performances and deliver a more effective transfer strategy in January.

That will be something which they will be needing to build on in the summer, with the Terriers likely to be facing the difficult challenge of having to identify replacements for the likes of Smith Rowe, King, Willock and Lossl, which will involve them needing to show the same ability to identify players as they did in the winter window.

Were Huddersfield to enjoy a transfer window similar to the one they did in January, then the Terriers could potentially be able to be confident of a bright future and have hopes of being able to challenge towards the top of the table come next season.