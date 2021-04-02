Senior figure explains exactly what Lee Bowyer has changed at Birmingham City

Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean has revealed that Lee Bowyer has simplified things at the club, with more of a focus on shape and how they can impact games rather than worrying about the opposition.

The former player was named as Aitor Karanka’s successor last month after the Spaniard was dismissed following a dismal time in charge.

And, having picked up three points from his first two games, there are signs that Blues are improving under Bowyer ahead of tonight’s game against Swansea City.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dean gave an insight into that, as he detailed the way that Bowyer has gone about putting his mark on the club.

“He has been very clear in what he wants to do. We’ve worked a lot more on shape in sessions, which we hadn’t done as much before. We worried about ourselves a lot more than the other team. Previously, we changed to suit other teams and stifle them rather than doing what we think would be good for us.

“We’ve worked on set pieces with Lee Bowyer to a greater extent than we had before. Everyone feels a bit happier and more galvanised.”

Blues could go into tonight’s game in the bottom three, if Rotherham pick up three points at Millwall this afternoon.

The verdict

This indicates that there were problems with Karanka, which seemed obvious to those looking in, as Birmingham have had a disastrous season.

Even in a few weeks, the mood around the camp appears to be better, with Bowyer bringing a positivity to the club.

These comments reflect that, but now it’s all about Blues getting results. It will be tough tonight but the team will feel they can beat Swansea in what is the first of a huge run for the team.

