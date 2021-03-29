Senior EFL man makes bold claim concerning on-loan Tottenham forward

Stephen Ward has backed Troy Parrott to become a ‘great player’ for Ireland in the future after being impressed with the forward at Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated at Tottenham, but he has had to go out on loan to get regular minutes, however a spell with Millwall earlier in the campaign didn’t go to plan.

So, Parrott was then sent to Ipswich in the winter window, and whilst he has only managed one goal in 12 for the Tractor Boys, his work on a day-to-day basis has caught the attention of Ward.

That’s after the 35-year-old, who has won 50 caps for the Boys in Green, gave an insight to OTB Sport into just how good Parrott is.

“He looks a real real talent. [He has a] real appetite for the game and an eye for goal. His work ethic is unbelievable. He has a really good eye for goal and has been unfortunate not to score more than he has for us.

“He’s only 19 years of age. He’s still learning his way. He’s still coming in everyday to learn and get better. And sure overtime he will become a great player for Ireland.”

Parrott will hope to get a start for his country tomorrow when they take on Qatar in a friendly.

The verdict

These are nice words from Ward, who has played in the Premier League and at major tournaments for his country.

Clearly, Parrott has talent, but for whatever reason things haven’t really clicked for him on various different loan spells, but it’s important to remember that he is still a teenager.

So, he needs time to develop his game, and it will be interesting to see how he does come on, and everyone connected to Ireland will hope he can be the goalscorer that the country desperately needs right now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.