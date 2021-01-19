Senior Coventry man attracting significant transfer interest

A number of clubs from League One and League Two are interested in signing versatile defender Josh Pask from Coventry City, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Pask joined Coventry from West Ham back in the summer of 2019, but has since found opportunities hard to come by with the Sky Blues, something which has not been helped by injuries.

The 23-year-old has made just nine first-team appearances in all competitions for Mark Robins’ side, scoring once in an FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers last January.

Now it seems as though Pask could be set for a move elsewhere this month, with this latest report claiming that the centre back – who can also play on the right of defence or midfield – has been made available either for a loan move, or permanent free transfer this month.

It is thought that a number of teams further down the Football League could look to take advantage of that, with clubs in both League One and League Two apparently interested in the defender.

As things stand, there are still around 18 months remaining on Pask’s current contract, securing his future with Coventry until the end of next season.

The Verdict

A move away from Coventry in January is something that does seem to make sense for Pask.

Given his lack of game time since his move to the Sky Blues, you do feel as though a move elsewhere could suit him nicely, given the more regular opportunities it could provide him with.

Indeed, given the pedigree and potential he has shown in the past, it is perhaps no surprise to see the amount of interest he is supposedly attracting.

With that in mind, the suggestion Coventry could let him leave for free this month does seem slightly strange, particularly given they are under no pressure to do that given Pask’s current contract situation.