Senior club figure comments puts attacker switch to Leeds in doubt

Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed his confidence that Gent striker Jonathan David will join his club over any other this summer, as quoted by L’Equipe via Inside Futbol.

The French side are looking to do a deal with the Belgian club for the Canadian, though the report has also reaffirmed the belief that Leeds United are keen on him as well.

The Whites are a side capable of attracting big players for decent fees, especially now they are back in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen if they can hijack Lille’s move for the attacker.

For Lopez, though, no such fears really exist with him saying:

“The player absolutely wants to play for LOSC.

“He does not want to go to other clubs. Our team is made for players of character like him.”

The Verdict

This would suggest that Leeds are unlikely to get him in the summer transfer window.

Lille are clearly confident that they are going to get the player and it just remains to be seen if that is what comes to pass.

Leeds do need to look at adding to their attacking areas with them fairly short of options going back into the Premier League next season.

Who they sign remains to be seen, though, with it possible that David is going to be playing in northern France rather than west Yorkshire.