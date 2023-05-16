Birmingham City forward Lukas Jutkiewicz has been in high praise of manager John Eustace, believing his side are fortunate to have him in the dugout.

Eustace guided Birmingham to their highest-place finish in the Championship in seven years and despite speculation about his future, is due enter his second pre-season in charge of the football club.

This hasn't been achieved by a Blues manager since Gary Rowett left the club in 2016, giving supporters and players a sense of optimism going into next season.

It's clear that Eustace has had a huge impact on the club in his time in the West Midlands so far, leaving experienced forward Jutkiewicz to praise him and his impact at the club.

Does John Eustace have the backing of the players

Speaking to Birmingham Live about his manager, Jutkiewicz said: “His work rate, his integrity and the way he has brought the whole club together - the playing staff, the coaches, the medical team are all on the same page.

“He has tried to re-establish that connection with the fans and he understands how important it is at this football club in particular. He works incredibly hard and leaves no stone unturned.

"He makes it exactly clear what he expects from people and we are lucky to have him.”

It's telling that these comments from Jutkiewicz have come at a similar time when speculation is rife regarding the sale of the club.

Having the support of the players and staff will go a long way in convincing any new ownership at the club that Eustace is the right man to take the Blues forward.

This does however come after Mark Hughes was linked with the job at St Andrews, with the Blue on the verge of a takeover from American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner.

Wagner's company Shelby Companies Limited will own 45 percent of the club, with expectation of the deal being concluded in the coming weeks and months.

With the takeover close, Garry Cook, former Manchester City CEO, could be set for an executive role at the Championship outfit and having worked closely with Hughes at the Citizens, a move for the Welshman has been speculated.

Could John Eustace depart in the summer?

It's not inconceivable to think that Eustace could leave in the summer, once investment comes into the club from Wagner.

After all, a new owner does bring new beginnings and with that, the potential for a new manager and Hughes has been linked as a potential replacement.

It would be hoped that Eustace gets given time in what could be the first stable pre-season for the club since before 2015.

This would provide the former QPR coach the necessary tools to build a squad that is capable of sustaining a top-half push, something he could have achieved last season with additional resources.

It's clear Eustace is well-liked by his players, so changing the guard in what needs to be a period of stability should be avoided if the club are to move in a direction of sustainability and success.