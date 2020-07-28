Senior Barnsley figure issues hopeful message over Mowatt future

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has offered an update on the future of Alex Mowatt and hopes the club keeping its Championship status is going to be enough to keep the midfielder at the club, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes pulled off the greatest of escapes at the end of the Sky Bet Championship season and will now be looking to build next year in the second tier.

Indeed, they’ll be aiming to add players in the transfer window which is now open for business, but they’ll also be eager to keep their best footballers at the club.

Mowatt, for sure, is one of them and Murphy has revealed that conversations about keeping him at the club could get a little easier now they know they are a Championship side for next season.

He said:

“There is always work to do. Especially with a player of his calibre with the work and determination he has shown.

“We obviously value Alex really highly. We have triggered his option because he is a vital part of the team.

We have spoken to his representative more than a few times over the past few months to try and figure something out. Now we have retained Championship status, I think those conversations will get a little bit easier.”

The Verdict

It’s a message of hope from Murphy and fans will hope that they see Mowatt staying at the club coming to pass.

He’s a good midfielder with so much talent and it would have been likely he’d have moved on if the Tykes were relegated to League One.

They have avoided that, though, and now it’s all about getting a deal sorted for the player.