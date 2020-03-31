‘Send him to Forest’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Jordan Rhodes debate

It’s not been a season to remember for Jordan Rhodes at Sheffield Wednesday, though, you could say that about the last few for the 30-year-old.

The Scottish forward has made just 15 appearances for the Owls this season, with the majority of them being from the bench.

Once one of the most prolific goalscorers outside of the Premier League, Rhodes’ career has not hit the heights that we saw when he was at the peak of his powers at Huddersfield and Blackburn.

At Huddersfield, Rhodes notched a seriously impressive 73 goals in 134 games, whilst at Blackburn he notched 83 goals in 159 games, however ever since his multi-million pound move to Middlesbrough and then on to Sheffield Wednesday it’s been a stark contrast.

This season, Rhodes has quite simply not been at the forefront of Garry Monk’s plans at Sheffield Wednesday, with the player only scoring three goals, ironically all in the same match as the Owls swept aside Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the City Ground.

Rhodes’ contract is up in the summer, so Monk and the Owls hierarchy face a decision.

What does the future hold for Rhodes? Is it time for the Owls to attempt to shift him on this summer or should he be kept on? We asked Sheffield Wednesday fans on the Sheffield Wednesday Facebook group for their responses….

Jason Ward: Rid

David James Blacknall: Send him to Forest lamouchi will get him playing again

Rob Ward: He will probably keep him, offer him a club record 5 year contract, and play him in central defence.

Mark Groom: Keep

Stewart Gregory: Offload

Nathan Lees: off load

Craig Sallabank: It isnt anything to do with monk. If it isn’t financially viable to sell him then he will go nowhere

Graham Wagstaffe: What ? Too much isolation pal .Get rid as soon as possible.