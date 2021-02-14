A number of Middlesbrough fans have been left frustrated by Neil Warnock’s latest update on Yannick Bolasie, with the Boro boss revealing that the attacker has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for a while.

Boro endured another frustrating afternoon on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 defeat at struggling Derby County to once again miss the chance to close in on the play-off places after Bournemouth had dropped points in a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest. Middlesbrough were already without key duo Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier through injury, and Bolasie was another notable absentee against the Rams.

The 31-year-old only arrived on loan from Everton in January and had delivered an encouraging performance during the 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford last time out. However, Warnock revealed after the game was forced to leave him out of the squad for the trip to the Rams after he had pulled up in training earlier in the week.

Speaking to Teesside Live after the defeat at Derby, Warnock outlined that Bolasie has suffered a hamstring injury, adding that he has had a scan to assess the extent of the issue and determine how long he will be ruled out form – though it is anticipated he will be missing for a while.

He said: “We can’t do without certain players.

“We miss Tav’s energy, Dael’s assurance and Yannick.

“He (Bolasie) strained a hamstring with the last kick of the training session on Thursday.

“I don’t know (how severe) really. I think he’s had a scan, but to be fair, I haven’t asked. I just know he’s out for a while.”

Many Middlesbrough fans were left frustrated by Warnock’s update on Bolasie and some were suggesting that it was always going to be a risk entrusting the 31-year-old to stay fully fit for the entire second half of the campaign given his injury history.

