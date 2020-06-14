Semi Ajayi issues reflective West Brom message after recent Manchester United clash

West Brom will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Slaven Bilic, as they target promotion into the Premier League.

The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Off-the-field events had called an abrupt halt to fixtures in the EFL, although clubs have since returned to training, ahead of competitive action being due to get back underway in the second tier on the weekend of the 20th June.

One player that has played a key role in West Brom’s impressive season to date is Semi Ajayi, who has established himself as a regular in the Baggies starting XI since moving to the club from Rotherham United.

Ajayi has made 37 appearances, and will be keen to pick up where he left off when the season does get back under way.

The 26-year-old featured for West Brom in a recent friendly match against Manchester United, which was one of two matches that took place between the two sides, with the Baggies winning one of them.

Ajayi took to Instagram to issue his thoughts after the win over the Red Devils, and insisted that he is ‘hungrier than ever’ ahead of the season resumption, which will be pleasing to hear for West Brom supporters.

The Verdict:

This would have been a morale-boosting win for the Baggies.

They had struggled for wins before the break from competitive action, and will know that they can’t afford any more dropped points from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

It’s important that the Baggies had competitive action under their belts before the season got back under way, and there isn’t much of a bigger test than taking on Manchester United.

To win one of the matches is some going as well, and Slaven Bilic will be hoping that his side can replicate that performance when the season resumes.