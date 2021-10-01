Semenyo starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Posh tomorrow

Bristol City saw their five-game unbeaten run ended in a tight affair at the Den in midweek, with Jed Wallace’s penalty giving Millwall the win in a game bereft of a huge amount of attacking quality.

The Robins remain 10th in the Championship and will hope to bounce back when they travel to face Peterborough United on Saturday.

City have the fourth-best away record in the division this season and despite the absence of Nigel Pearson due to illness, will likely be confident that they can get back to winning ways against a Posh side that haven’t started life in the second tier the way they would’ve wanted to.

Darren Ferguson’s side are 22nd as things stand, with just two wins from their first 10 games.

The visitors will know not to underestimate Peterborough, however, and with that in mind, we’ve outlined the City starting XI we expect to see on the weekend…

The scoreline could’ve been a little more dramatic on Wednesday night were it not for the quality of Dan Bentley’s display, with the Robins keeper pulling off some impressive saves.

He looks set to start once again but we may well see City opt for a back four – in part due to the injury of Nathan Baker.

Tomas Kalas was sublime against Millwall and should partner Rob Atkinson, with Jay Dasilva on the left and George Tanner on the right.

Han-Noah Massengo’s ongoing absence could hand Joe Williams a second-consecutive start in central midfield alongside Matty James, with the former Everton man’s industry likely to be important away from home.

Peterborough have conceded the most goals in the Championship this term and for that reason, we could see Antoine Semenyo handed a rare start assuming he is passed fully fit.

23 questions about some of Bristol City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Where is Joe Bryan currently playing his football? QPR Brentford Fulham Arsenal

On the left, you’d expect to see Cam Pring reprise his role but it would not be a huge surprise to see Callum O’Dowda get a go on either flank.

Nahki Wells was withdrawn from the squad in the warm-up in midweek, so a top two of Andi Weimann and Chris Martin looks near-certain against the Posh.