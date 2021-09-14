Semenyo starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Luton tomorrow

A goalless draw against Preston North End on the weekend extended Bristol City’s poor home record but it leaves them 11th in the Championship table after six games, which is a solid start given many tipped them to struggle this term.

They have now gone 12 league games at Ashton Gate without a win, which is a new record and a run that Nigel Pearson will be hoping to put an end to when his side welcome Luton Town to Bs3 on Wednesday evening.

The Hatters are level on points with City in the table, having taken eight from six games, and the two sides have nearly identical records bar their goal difference, which sees Nathan Jones’ men two behind their hosts.

Luton’s last visit to the South West saw them come from behind to beat Pearson’s Robins 3-2 and you feel tomorrow’s game will pose a similar test.

With that in mind, here is the starting XI we think the City boss will name…

Skipper Dan Bentley looks set to reprise his place between the sticks for the Robins, having made yet another strong start to the season.

Rob Atkinson was excellent against Preston on the weekend and looks set to partner Tomas Kalas at centre-back once again with Zak Vyner on the right but we could see a change on the left of the back four.

Nathan Baker has been used there in City’s last two games but with his physicality likely to be needed against QPR on Saturday and three games in a week perhaps asking a lot of a defender that is a centre-back by trade, Jay Dasilva may well come in to replace him.

The City boss admitted that the Robins weren’t productive enough in wide areas on the weekend and adding Dasilva could help solve that.

Antoine Semenyo replaced Cam Pring against Preston and he may well get a chance to start on the left against Luton, with the latter’s defensive qualities likely to be needed away at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It would be a surprise to see Pearson rest any of Matty James, Andy King, or Han-Noah Massengo – with the latter particularly impressive in recent weeks.

No changes are expected up top either, with the City boss clearly favouring the partnership between Chris Martin and Andi Weimann.