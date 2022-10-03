Semenyo starts, Naismith out: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Coventry on Tuesday

Bristol City will be hoping to stop the rot tomorrow evening as they host Coventry City, who won’t be short of confidence following their victory against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The Sky Blues may still be at the bottom of the table – but they will now be confident that their home form can help to get them out of the relegation zone – and that should help to take the pressure off them tonight.

Nigel Pearson’s side, meanwhile, made a reasonably decent start to the campaign and looked to have put their underwhelming 2021/22 league finish behind them following some bright early displays this term.

Although they could point their finger towards the officials for their loss against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, individual errors were also to blame and with this, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pearson ring the changes.

The latter may be under a considerable amount of pressure if the Robins lose their fourth consecutive league game tomorrow night, with his side now at real risk of tumbling down the table.

Ahead of what could be a crucial game for the former Leicester City manager, we have predicted the starting lineup he may go with against Mark Robins’ men.

Dan Bentley gets the nod once more, though he will be wary that Pearson won’t be reluctant to swap him out for Max O’Leary if he doesn’t perform up to standards. For now though, his manager will surely be more concerned about his outfield players.

A formation change could be on the agenda with the Robins switching to a back four against QPR in the second half, with Jay Dasilva, Rob Atkinson and Zak Vyner all retaining their starting spots, though Kane Wilson comes in for Mark Sykes as a better defensive player.

That shouldn’t stop Wilson from trying to get forward though – because he showed how effective he can be in the final third at Forest Green Rovers last season.

Kal Naismith is the man to drop out, with poor recent performances contributing to the lack of points Pearson’s men have picked up in recent times.

The back four does allow another midfielder to come in though, with Han-Noah Massengo and Andy King being promoted from the bench in place of Naismith and suspended player Alex Scott.

Andreas Weimann starts again though – and he will be hoping to be more effective than he was at the weekend. Considering how he’s performed since recovering from his cruciate ligament injury, you would certainly back him to get back to his best.

There is one change up front though, with youngster Tommy Conway making way for Antoine Semenyo following an underwhelming performance from the former on Saturday.

Those types of performances are to be expected though – and Conway’s consistency will only get better as he gains more experience. It wouldn’t be a disaster if he was to start again though – because he has been a real asset for the Robins so far this season alongside Nahki Wells.