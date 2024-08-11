Highlights Coventry City making promising signings and showing potential success in 2024/25 season.

Key players Wright, Simms, and Sheaf must be retained to maintain momentum.

Transfer scenarios to avoid: losing important players, such as Ben Sheaf, towards the end of the window.

The 2024 summer transfer window is in full flow, and so far it has been an excellent one for Coventry City.

The Sky Blues have made a number of promising signings, and understandably, expectations are high at the CBS Arena, with plenty of people tipping them to enjoy a successful 2024/25 campaign.

Callum O'Hare leaving is the only big blow Mark Robins has suffered so far, but it was expected that he would depart, and signing the likes of Jack Rudoni means that his exit shouldn't be felt too heavily.

It's all been rather positive for Coventry City this summer, but with a couple of weeks left in the transfer window yet, they can't afford to get too complacent.

Coventry City's first-team signing summer 2024 Player Club signed from Position Raphael Borges Rodrigues Macarthur Winger Luis Binks Bologna Centre-back Jack Rudoni Huddersfield Town Midfield Oliver Dovin Hammarby IF Goalkeeper Brandon Thomas-Asante West Brom Striker Accurate as of 6th August 2024

We've all seen in the past how fast deals can happen, particularly towards the end of the window, so Robins won't be resting on his laurels just yet.

With that in mind, here are two transfer scenarios that Coventry City must avoid this month.

Selling Haji Wright or Ellis Simms

Even though the Sky Blues have recently added Brandon Thomas-Asante to their ranks, it would be a disaster if either Haji Wright or Ellis Simms departed this summer, after scoring 38 goals between them last season, 19 each.

The two strikers joined the club last summer, Wright from Antalyaspor and Simms from Everton, and they both performed well at the CBS Arena during their first season at the club.

They played a pivotal role in the club's run to the FA Cup semi-final, and if Coventry are set to challenge for promotion this season, then keeping Wright and Simms at the club will be hugely important.

As it stands, there haven't been many links with the pair, which should give Coventry supporters confidence that they'll remain at the club when the transfer window shuts, but we all know how quickly things can move.

Simms was linked with Brentford and Bournemouth back in May by The Sun, but there have been no further links and Coventry will hope long may that continues.

Losing Ben Sheaf

Coventry City's squad is in good shape after their recent signings and keeping their key players is more important than new signings at this stage of the window.

One of their most important pieces of business will be keeping Ben Sheaf, and it was recently reported that Manchester United had identified Sheaf as part of INEOS' recruitment setup, so they could have a battle on their hands to keep him at the club.

Related Coventry City and Sheffield United join race for in-demand Liverpool starlet Two more teams have joined the race for Bobby Clark, with four Championship clubs thought to be keen on the player now.

The likes of Luton Town, Ipswich Town and Fulham have all previously been interested in him, according to The Sun, which speaks volumes about just how good he's been for the Sky Blues.

The former Arsenal man joined the Sky Blues in 2020, initially on loan, before joining permanently from Arsenal the following summer, and he's made 140+ appearances for the club, wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

If Sheaf was to leave, Coventry would have wanted it to have happened earlier in the window, so they had time to sign an adequate replacement, and they'll be hoping that they can keep the central midfielder past the August 30th transfer deadline.