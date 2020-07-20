‘Sell, sell, sell’, ‘No brainer’ – These Huddersfield fans react as big-money transfer update shared

Huddersfield Town are poised to lose Karlan Grant this summer after a fellow Championship side bid £15m for the forward.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a very productive 18 months since signing from Charlton, initially scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games as the Terriers were relegated.

He has been even more productive in the Championship despite Huddersfield struggles, netting 18 goals in 42 games this season.

Understand that a £15m bid has been made by another Championship club for #htafc forward Karlan Grant. The club deny an offer has been made but do anticipate interest in this window. https://t.co/usvDSwYfrQ — Ben McKenna (@benmckennaJPI) July 19, 2020

And, such form appears to have caught the eye, as the Yorkshire Post claimed that a £15m deal has been agreed with an unnamed second-tier side – although it should be stated that the club have denied a bid has been made.

If the transfer does go ahead it would give the Terriers a major profit on the player but they would also be losing their top scorer.

With Danny Cowley departing yesterday, that would be another big blow for the club but some fans understand that an offer of that size is hard to turn down.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update…

15million is a no brainer to accept tbh. Not sure which championship clubs have that much cash to chuck around tho? — Watson (@dpw247) July 19, 2020

Sell sell sell — Chris D (@DTerrier1) July 19, 2020

To be fair, think £15 million is a good deal for Town and a good deal for Grant so he can kick on with his career, we will be playing Diakhaby or mbenza wide left next season — pop (@karlrutter2) July 19, 2020

£15m? Not a chance this transfer window. Either you keep him, or he goes for 8-9. Simple economics. — Keith Farrow (@plod1956) July 19, 2020

Karlan Grant is a very fine finisher and an excellent penalty taker, but his all round play is non existent.

Can’t help but feel Town will make big money on him and we’ll forget he ever really played for the club. — Charlie (@FootballCharli3) July 19, 2020

I think it would WBA — james duffy (@barryd19651) July 19, 2020

Was a bit weird he didn't start against us mind…. He has started like every game this season. — Andy Davies (@adlolzz) July 19, 2020