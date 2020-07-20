Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Sell, sell, sell’, ‘No brainer’ – These Huddersfield fans react as big-money transfer update shared

Huddersfield Town are poised to lose Karlan Grant this summer after a fellow Championship side bid £15m for the forward.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a very productive 18 months since signing from Charlton, initially scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games as the Terriers were relegated.

He has been even more productive in the Championship despite Huddersfield struggles, netting 18 goals in 42 games this season.

And, such form appears to have caught the eye, as the Yorkshire Post claimed that a £15m deal has been agreed with an unnamed second-tier side – although it should be stated that the club have denied a bid has been made.

If the transfer does go ahead it would give the Terriers a major profit on the player but they would also be losing their top scorer.

With Danny Cowley departing yesterday, that would be another big blow for the club but some fans understand that an offer of that size is hard to turn down.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update…


