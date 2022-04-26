Sell or keep? The Birmingham City players that could be in the shop window this summer as transfer season beckons

Birmingham City are expected to have a very busy summer as Lee Bowyer looks to reshape his squad following a disappointing season.

Whilst Blues are safe, the fact that they would be in the bottom three if Reading and Derby hadn’t been hit with points deductions should set alarm bells ringing at St. Andrew’s.

It certainly has worried Bowyer, who has made it clear to the hierarchy that he wants to make a move now on planning for the window.

However, the financial situation means that players will have to go in order to fund new arrivals, and here we look at two players that Blues should sell but also two they should keep to be part of what could be a new-look XI next season.

Ivan Sunjic – Sell

The Croatian arrived for a big-money fee and was seen as a major coup for Blues at the time.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out at all, with Sunjic featuring regularly over the years but he hasn’t been anywhere near the standards that were expected.

That’s not to say he doesn’t do an okay job, but if he could be sold to get his wages of the books and bring in a transfer fee, it would benefit Blues. And, in truth, it’s probably what the player wants as well.

Nico Gordon – Keep

One way of raising cash to fund the much-needed rebuild would be to sell some of the more promising younger players at the club.

Defender Nico Gordon falls into that category, with his emergence into the XI recently one of few positives this season.

Despite the temptation to sell if the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United formalise their supposed interest with an offer, it’s not what Blues should do. They need to build around these younger players, with Gordon central to that.

Jordan James – Keep

It’s a similar story with James, who has been linked with a move to the likes of Wolves and Everton among others.

You have to remember that the midfielder is still only 17, so to see him cope as well as he has with Championship football is hugely encouraging and he could become a hugely important player in the future.

Neil Etheridge – Sell

You have to feel for the keeper after everything he has been through over the past year or so, but the reality is that Matija Sarkic proved himself to be the better keeper when he was in the XI.

It has been claimed Bowyer wants to go back in for the Wolves man in the summer, in which case it would benefit all parties for Etheridge to go elsewhere and seek to be the number one.