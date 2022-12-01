Sell or keep? The big Todd Cantwell dilemma facing Norwich City

With the January transfer window fast approaching, many managers across the Championship will be looking at ways to improve their squad.

Whether that’s streamlining numbers, cutting their budget or adding quality, every manager in the division will be active in one way or another, with Dean Smith being no different with Norwich City.

The Canaries are well-placed for a promotion push but have struggled with inconsistent form in the lead-up to the World Cup break. Despite sitting fifth in the Championship, they are well off the pace for an automatic promotion push.

It may leave Smith with a number of decisions to make come January, and what he should do with the players at his disposal. One dilemma he will have is whether to keep or sell Todd Cantwell who has struggled this season.

Here, we’ve highlighted the advantages of selling or keeping the playmaker as we assess the dilemma facing the Canaries.

Keep

Cantwell has shown in the past he can be a player who is relied upon.

Under Daniel Farke, Cantwell displayed the type of form that should earn a big move, similar to the likes of Ben Godfrey and Emi Buendia. However, for one reason or another, a move didn’t materialise.

If Smith can unlock that form from earlier in Cantwell’s Norwich career, it could be the difference between finishing in the playoffs or in the automatic promotion places.

For example, in Cantwell’s last full season at Championship level, Norwich won promotion for the second time under Fark and he was a key component in that team. Making 37 appearances, he registered six goals and six assists in a swashbuckling side.

He averaged 1.6 key passes per game as per WhoScored, meaning he was creating big chances for his teammates, something that has seemingly dwindled this season. He also drew 2.7 fouls per game, giving his team the chance to take a breath if under the cosh, or the chance to deliver a dangerous set piece in the attacking third.

If that player can be unlocked, he could be the difference maker in what Norwich achieves this season.

Sell

A lot depends on whether Smith can unlock that quality, something he’s failed to do so far this season. Cantwell is yet to register a goal or assist in 18 appearances this season with his influence on the team dwindling.

Cantwell was clearly surplus to requirements last season, with his loan spell at Bournemouth having the option of a permanent move to the south coast, something not taken up by the Cherries.

In selling Cantwell, it could give Norwich some room to manoeuvre with their budget to bring in someone else. But considering his contract comes to an end at the end of this season according to Transfermarkt, he may well be there until the end of the season if a club doesn’t match Norwich’s valuation of the midfielder.