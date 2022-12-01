Sell or keep? The big Lucas Joao dilemma facing Reading FC

The January transfer window is sure to be crucial for Reading as Paul Ince looks to add to a squad that had picked up just eight points from their last ten games going into the World Cup break.

Even though there will be a desire to do business, if possible, the Royals may also have some big calls to make in terms of which players they sell.

Perhaps the toughest decision comes with Lucas Joao. The striker is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and it’s highly unlikely that he will sign a new deal, meaning the New Year would be the last chance to get a fee for the 29-year-old.

Of course, any offer for Joao isn’t going to reflect his true ability, as the buying club know they could just sign him on a free in six months time.

So, Reading could be in a difficult situation.

On one hand, the financial situation means they would be right to recoup any cash they can for an asset, particularly as there are always question marks over players who run their deals down.

Will Joao be totally committed knowing an injury could ruin his next move? Will he have one eye on the future? You wouldn’t doubt the professionalism of the former Sheffield Wednesday man but it’s surely natural to look ahead.

Yet, Ince will be aware that his side struggle for goals and even though Joao has been inconsistent, he is still the joint-top scorer with four this season.

For the more pessimistic Reading fans, they will see a team who had been struggling and a six-point gap to the bottom three means relegation is still a possibility.

Similarly, the glass half full supporters will note a two-point gap to the play-offs. Admittedly it’s a long shot, but football is a strange game.

Therefore, with Reading still having a lot to play for, you would expect them to stand firm in January unless a substantial offer comes in, which you would say is around £4m upwards.

If not, the cost of losing Joao wouldn’t be worth it, as his goals and ability to lead the line will be key for Reading to steer clear of any relegation issues.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.