Sell or keep? The big Han-Noah Massengo dilemma facing Bristol City

The January transfer window is fast approaching and Nigel Pearson has made it clear that Bristol City are not likely to have any money to spend unless one of their players is sold.

One of the candidates to depart is Han-Noah Massengo, who has fallen out of favour at the Championship club this term and is out of contract in the summer.

The 21-year-old arrived in a big money deal in 2019, with some reports suggesting the fee could rise to £7.2 million, but it looks as though his days in a City shirt may be done.

As such, we’ve highlighted the advantages of selling or keeping the Frenchman as we assess the dilemma facing the Robins…

Sell

The January transfer window represents City’s last chance to sell Massengo given he is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Robins will be due some compensation if he signs for another club on a free transfer in the summer due to his age but that will be a nominal fee.

They stand a better chance of recovering more of the money spent on the midfielder if they’re able to find a buyer in January while they could also insert a sell-on clause or something similar.

That would also be a good way to raise funds now and help Pearson strengthen his squad ahead, which could be important given City may well be in a relegation battle this term.

The Robins boss has made it clear that the club are set for a cash-strapped January so selling Massengo, who has been an outcast for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign anyway, seems a smart way to try to give them some money to spend and would clear some space on the wage bill.

That may also mean they aren’t under pressure to cash in on the likes of Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo so there are plenty of advantages to selling Massengo in January but, of course, that requires a buyer.

Think you know everything about Bristol City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jay DaSilva scored this season? 1 2 3

Keep

Selling Massengo in January would likely be Pearson’s preference but there are advantages to keeping him around.

City look short of options in central midfield, with Matty James an injury risk, Joe Williams having to be carefully managed, Andy King in the twilight of his career, and Dylan Kadji very inexperienced, so bringing the Frenchman back into contention could be a real boost in the second half of the season.

He’s not been able to do it consistently but has dazzled in the Championship at times in the past so could be an asset as 2022/23 wears on.

Keeping Massengo at Ashton Gate beyond January would also give the Ashton Gate outfit more time to try and convince him to sign a contract extension.

Reports from as early as January indicated that an offer was on the table. He hasn’t signed it and it doesn’t seem particularly likely he will do so but circumstances change and the sort of opportunities elsewhere he was hoping for may not be there in the summer.