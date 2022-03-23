Sell or keep? The big decision involving Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest

25-year-old Joe Worrall is having a good season at Nottingham Forest being a key part in their push for the play-off positions.

Worrall has made 33 league appearances for Forest this season and the defender has been reliable throughout the campaign.

If he was to remain at Nottingham Forest he would no doubt continue to be an important player but with the summer approaching, there has been interest in the player from Premier League clubs most recently Brighton according to the Sunday Mirror (March 20th, p.71).

Here we weigh up whether Nottingham Forest should be looking to sell or keep their key defender this summer.

Sell

Given the strong season Worrall has had this season and the interest from Premier League teams, you can expect that any team that comes in for him this season would produce good offers for the player as it would be taking a key player from Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest’s impressive FA Cup run that saw them get to the Quarter Finals where they were narrowly beaten by Liverpool, has also put Worrall’s talents on display to a wider audience through their televised games.

Furthermore in their fourth round 4-1 victory against Leicester City, Worrall was on the scoresheet so there is no doubt that Premier League clubs are aware of him this season.

Nottingham Forest currently sit ninth in the league and three points away from the play-offs but if they fail to gain promotion this season then arguably he may be unable to replicate his success from this season on display to such a wide audience next season which could consequently see offers for him reduce.

If Forest sold him this summer, we can assume they would get reasonable offers that would compensate for their loss and allow them to re-invest well.

Keep

All that being said, Worrall is an important part of Steve Cooper’s squad at Nottingham Forest and they may feel they are not ready to progress without the player.

As it stands, Worrall is under contract at Forest until 2024 so there is no pressure on a sale to be done this summer and they may feel that at 25-years-old he can still push his game to a higher level where they could then get a higher amount for him.

A lot of this decision may come down to the league Nottingham Forest find themselves in as they enter the new season.

Should they go up to the Premier League they are very likely to keep hold of Worrall.

That being said even if they stay in the Championship, their aim for next season will be to achieve promotion so Cooper may see Worrall as being essential to his side’s efforts, and the club may choose that they need him to stay on in order to achieve their aims of promotion.